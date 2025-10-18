Today brings patchy rain on Saturday, October 18, with grey skies likely. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 10°C keep conditions mild. Occasional breaks in the clouds may appear, though showers remain possible. In Tavistock, expect damp spells that linger into the evening, without getting too chilly but not cold.
Tomorrow promises heavier downpours throughout Sunday. Temperatures about 16°C with lows near 11°C might lead to a soggy feel. Rain looks more persistent and could soak many areas. Quick breaks from the clouds are possible, yet showers may dominate daylight hours. Evening conditions stay damp overall, though slightly less intense.
Expect moderate rain for Monday, with daytime temperatures near 14°C and lows about 11°C. Intermittent wet spells could keep skies grey, limiting sunshine with no bright spells. Downpours should ease gradually, but drizzle may linger into late afternoon. Overnight hours remain unsettled, bringing chances of rain before tapering towards dawn.
Skies on Tuesday look unsettled, featuring patchy rain and occasional cloud cover. Temperatures about 14°C contrast with overnight lows near 8°C, creating a cooler feel. Showers might come and go, but some drier periods could appear in the afternoon. Late evening sees lighter drizzle, eventually diminishing into a calmer night.
A slightly warmer trend arrives Wednesday, with patchy rain breaking up limited sunshine. Expect daytime readings near 15°C, dipping about 7°C overnight. Occasional light showers may linger, though stronger bursts of rain cannot be ruled out. By late afternoon, clouds might thin briefly, bringing a few clearer pockets before dusk.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.