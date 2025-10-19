Today, Sunday, October 19, brings heavy rain in Tavistock with temperatures near 16°C and lows about 12°C. Early showers may intensify, making it a damp day overall. Brief brighter spells could emerge later, but those won’t last long. Expect occasional gusts to add to the unsettled weather throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow is forecast to feature moderate rain, with peak temperatures near 14°C and lows about 11°C. Persistent cloud cover could keep skies grey for much of the day. Occasional downpours might intensify midday, so any drier interludes will be short-lived, maintaining a wet and breezy outlook into the evening hours.
Tuesday looks set to deliver patchy rain with top temperatures about 14°C and lows near 9°C. Lighter showers could break up at times, allowing occasional brighter moments. However, a few heavier bursts may sweep through, ensuring the weather remains changeable. Overall, expect more unsettled conditions across the region and beyond.
Wednesday may bring further spells of rain, with daytime highs near 15°C and lows about 9°C. Cloudy skies are likely to dominate, but short breaks cannot be ruled out entirely. Damp conditions could persist for extended periods, keeping the air cool. Blustery winds might intensify slightly later in the day.
Thursday is expected to feel cooler, with moderate rain on the cards and highs near 12°C plus lows about 9°C. Intermittent wet spells could linger, limiting any sunshine. Gusty breezes are likely to reinforce the chilly sensation, making outdoor conditions damp and grey. Occasional breaks may appear briefly at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.