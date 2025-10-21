Today, Tuesday, October 21, brings morning drizzle in Tavistock, with patchy showers likely until late afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 9°C keep the day cool. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring some relief between the showers.
Tomorrow sees frequent drizzle mixed with brief sunny spells. Temperatures about 14°C and cooler dips near 7°C. Showers could linger through midday, but mild winds make for a gentler feel. Late afternoon might stay mostly dry. Conditions remain comfortable overall, with minimal chance of heavy rain.
Expect heavier showers on Thursday, with temperatures about 11°C. The day might feel brisk as winds pick up, especially in the afternoon. Rainfall looks more consistent, though short breaks are possible. Overnight lows near 7°C add a cool note. Gusts could bring sudden bursts of rain.
Milder breezes continue on Friday, offering scattered drizzle through midday. Temperatures near 12°C keep the air fresh, with lows about 6°C likely overnight. Rain appears less intense than previous days, though a few heavier bursts could still appear. Clouds may linger into the evening.
This weekend promises a slight drop in temperatures, with daytime highs about 11°C. Skies look partly cloudy and occasional light drizzle remains possible. Overnight conditions near 4°C bring a noticeable chill. Rain won’t be widespread, but keep an eye out for a few short, passing showers. No severe weather is expected, ensuring a calmer end to the week. Expect gentle gusts to persist, maintaining pleasant airflow. Meanwhile, cloud cover should gradually break up overnight. Further improvements are likely.
This article was automatically generated
