This weekend promises a slight drop in temperatures, with daytime highs about 11°C. Skies look partly cloudy and occasional light drizzle remains possible. Overnight conditions near 4°C bring a noticeable chill. Rain won’t be widespread, but keep an eye out for a few short, passing showers. No severe weather is expected, ensuring a calmer end to the week. Expect gentle gusts to persist, maintaining pleasant airflow. Meanwhile, cloud cover should gradually break up overnight. Further improvements are likely.