Patchy rain is on the cards today, Tuesday, October 28, with mild breezes and occasional cloudy spells likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 9°C keep things relatively mild, though drizzles may appear at times. Conditions remain changeable, setting the tone for upcoming forecasts. Rainfall coverage could spread intermittently across morning and afternoon hours.
Moderate rain continues tomorrow, with temperatures near 12°C and drops about 6°C. Cloudier intervals remain prevalent, and showers may persist during the daytime. This unsettled pattern ensures a wet feel, though occasional breaks might appear. Gusty breezes are possible, keeping conditions dynamic. Expect brief drizzles.
Another wave of moderate rain is expected Thursday, with blustery winds shaping the day. Temperatures settle near 13°C while lows hover about 6°C, continuing this moist spell. Occasional drizzle may mix in, and skies could turn overcast for extended periods. Damp conditions dominate the forecast.
Friday also brings moderate rainfall, alongside heavier bursts during late afternoon. Readings reach about 13°C, with nighttime levels near 9°C. Breezy intervals keep the atmosphere unsettled, and bursts of rain can linger. Overcast spells remain likely, creating a damp, changeable environment. Cloud cover dominates.
Moderate rain sets in this weekend, with top temperatures near 10°C and overnight lows about 8°C. Conditions remain breezy, and rain could intensify, ensuring a soggy conclusion to the week. These conditions extend the showery trend established earlier, offering little relief from persistent dampness. In Tavistock, forecasts hint at ongoing wet weather, backed by gusty winds. Cloudier skies dominate.
