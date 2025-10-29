Today, Wednesday, October 29, arrives with on-and-off rain across Tavistock. Conditions look soggy early on, with light showers switching to heavier bursts later. Temperatures about 11°C during the day, dipping to roughly 5°C by evening, so expect a noticeable chill. Some brief dry spells might pop up, but gloom prevails.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain for much of the day. Early clouds give way to heavier showers, with only scattered breaks. Temperatures near 13°C, sliding to around 5°C overnight, and brisk winds could make everything feel cooler. Rainfall intensity may fluctuate, but wet conditions remain quite persistent as the day unfolds.
The following day, Friday, sees widespread rainfall during the morning hours. Showers might be steady, occasionally easing but never disappearing. Temperatures near 15°C, dipping to roughly 12°C after sunset, add a mild feel despite the damp. Blustery breezes pick up at times, yet lulls could offer moments of drizzle-free calm.
This weekend begins with a soggy Saturday delivering downpours throughout the day. Rain might turn more intense in the afternoon, keeping surfaces wet. Temperatures near 14°C, dropping to about 8°C when evening settles in, ensure a brisk finish. Occasional bursts of drizzle mix with stronger showers, making this a stretch.
The final day sees unsettled weather on Sunday but offers a mild break from drizzle. Intermittent rain may ease by midday, allowing dry spells. Temperatures around 12°C, with lows near 7°C at night, maintain a cooler vibe. Skies might brighten, yet cloudy periods and occasional rain briefly keep conditions changeable.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.