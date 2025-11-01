Today is Saturday, November 1 in Tavistock with moderate rain through much of the day and occasional lighter spells. Temperatures near 12°C might stick around, with a brisk wind bringing a cooler feel. This weekend stays wet, as conditions remain unsettled without significant breaks in the rain.
Mild intensity rain appears set to linger tomorrow, maintaining damp conditions and maximums near 12°C. Morning drizzle could transition to patchy rain later on, occasionally easing. Fewer gusts are likely, though breezes remain noticeable. Skies might brighten briefly, but scattered showers hang around throughout Sunday.
Moderate showers carry into Monday, with temperatures about 14°C at their peak. Periods of light drizzle may mix in, keeping everything soggy. Heavier bursts could surface at intervals, but occasional breaks might show up. A steady breeze adds to the damp feel, although it never appears too harsh.
Patchy rain remains possible on Tuesday, with top temperatures near 15°C. Overcast skies might scatter, promising a few drier spells. Light drizzle could return at times, though sustained downpours seem less likely. Gentle winds persist, hinting that mild conditions might stay put through the afternoon and early evening.
Cloud cover and patchy rain loom on Wednesday, pushing temperatures to about 15°C once again. Intervals of light rain may appear, yet periods of calm weather are still on the cards. A moderate breeze keeps the air from feeling too warm, and overall conditions look set to remain fairly unsettled. Patchy breaks could form by evening, though nothing is certain so far.

