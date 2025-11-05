Today, Wednesday, November 5, in Tavistock, the forecast calls for moderate rain, keeping conditions wet for much of the day. Temperatures near 16°C, dropping to about 12°C overnight, ensure a mild feel. Cloud cover remains thick, with steady showers continuing into the late evening.
Tomorrow remains primarily misty, though pockets of light drizzle might appear. Temperatures hover near 16°C by midday and then slip to about 10°C after dark, ensuring relatively mild weather. Despite cloudy spells dominating, the rain risk is low, letting the local forecast trend toward calmer conditions and stable skies overall.
Friday brings patchy rain back into the picture, staying fairly consistent throughout daylight hours. Expect a high near 14°C and lows about 10°C during the night. Occasional drizzle could develop, creating a damp feel and boosting the chance of overcast conditions, reinforcing the region’s unsettled weather forecast through the evening.
This weekend brings Saturday with more patchy rain and a daytime peak near 13°C, dropping to about 8°C at night. Mist often appears after sunset, merging with short-lived rain spells that may intensify briefly before easing. Cloudy skies highlight the day, maintaining a cool yet changeable forecast through the evening.
Sunday remains on the cooler side, with highs near 13°C and overnight levels about 8°C. Increased cloud cover builds throughout the day, along with a moderate risk of drizzle that strengthens the mixed weather forecast. Some spots may see drier intervals, but overall conditions lean toward a slightly damp finale and keep things fairly mild throughout.
This article was automatically generated
