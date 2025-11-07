Weather details for Tavistock span five days. Today, Friday, November 7, brings spells of light rain mixed with cloudy spells. Temperatures near 13°C, with a mild start near 9°C. Occasional drizzle is likely midday, and a few breaks in the clouds could appear by sundown. Breezy conditions add a slight chill, especially overnight.
Tomorrow (Saturday) looks brighter with a chance of patchy cloud and light winds. Daytime highs reach about 14°C, dipping to near 7°C by night-time. Mist might linger early, but sunny spells should dominate later on. A stray afternoon shower could pop up briefly before skies turn clear.
This weekend, Sunday, turns quite wet with moderate downpours. Temperatures about 13°C and lows near 8°C. Some morning showers may become heavier as winds strengthen. Damp conditions persist through the day, easing slightly by late evening. Occasional fog could form under the heavier rain, so expect reduced visibility at times.
Another rather unsettled spell arrives Monday with patchy rain and temperatures hovering near 13°C. Early cloud gives way to occasional sunshine, though drizzle could return in the afternoon. Overnight values remain near 9°C, and breezes pick up later on. Showery bursts linger by evening, but some drier intervals could develop.
Milder, slightly warmer conditions appear Tuesday with potential patchy showers. Highs crest about 14°C, and nights stay near 12°C. Light rain might fall intermittently, but a few brighter spells are possible. Wind gusts strengthen at times, keeping things breezy. Drizzle may linger after dark, though heavier bursts seem less likely.
This article was automatically generated
