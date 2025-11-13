Today brings patchy drizzle, with temperatures about 14°C and lows near 10°C. Tavistock might notice frequent rain showers under grey skies, while Thursday, November 13 remains mostly damp. Despite occasional breaks in the cloud, drizzle could persist in the afternoon. Conditions stay mild, with gentle winds and limited sunshine expected later.
Tomorrow promises heavier rain, with readings near 13°C and gusty breezes shaping a wetter weather forecast. Showers persist for much of the day, creating a consistently soggy feel. Brief lulls might occur, but steady drizzle is likely to dominate. Evening hours continue to feel damp, making it a thoroughly rainy stretch.
This weekend kicks off with overcast conditions, reaching about 10°C during daytime. Early hours dip close to 5°C, and though clouds remain abundant, the chance of rain is minimal. Skies may appear dull, but the absence of heavy showers offers a calmer outlook. Breezes linger, yet gusts should ease by evening.
Partial cloud cover arrives on Sunday, bringing afternoon peaks about 8°C. Watch for a chill as dusk approaches near 2°C, though clear spells could brighten the day. Sunshine peeks between clouds, keeping conditions mostly pleasant. Winds remain moderate, so any fleeting showers should pass quickly, leaving a tranquil evening.
More sunshine extends into Monday, with highs about 7°C and overnight lows near 1°C. Dry air dominates, maintaining a crisp but bright forecast. Skies stay mostly clear, offering a refreshing change from earlier rains. Light winds accompany these conditions, ensuring minimal cloud cover. Expect a calm finish to the current weather cycle.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.