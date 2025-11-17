Today, Monday, November 17, brings sunny weather with bright skies throughout the day for Tavistock. Highs reach about 7°C, with lows near 0°C overnight. No rain is expected, so conditions remain clear and dry. Mild winds help maintain comfortable air, with a crisp autumn feel.
Tomorrow turns cloudier, featuring patchy rain and occasional light showers throughout the morning. Temperatures reach near 9°C, accompanied by brisk gusts that could heighten the chilly sensation. Rainfall might ease later in the day, though the overall forecast remains unsettled.
Wednesday continues with cool weather and heavier wet spells, as maximum temperatures hover about 6°C. Frequent drizzle may linger, bringing damp streets and reduced visibility at times. Intervals of cloud cover dominate the sky, though a stray break might briefly allow a glimpse of sunshine. Winds are likely to strengthen, adding a breezy edge.
Thursday looks brighter, offering wide spells of sunshine and predominantly clear skies. Top temperatures climb to nearly 6°C, with minimal chance of rainfall in the forecast. Brisk air persists, yet calmer compared to previous days. The day should stay mostly dry, providing a more settled atmosphere for much of the region.
Friday brings partly cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching about 6°C. Overcast patches could develop, yet no rain is expected. The afternoon may reveal occasional sunshine, but gentle cloud cover persists through evening. Nighttime temperatures drop near -1°C, signalling a frosty start to the next morning. Winds remain lighter, creating a calmer environment to end the week, with stable conditions overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.