Today, Sunday, November 16 in Tavistock brings overcast skies with only a small hint of rain possible late afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C will dominate, falling to about 4°C by nighttime. Local weather conditions remain mostly calm, so no intense showers are on the forecast for now.
Tomorrow stays bright for Monday, featuring clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures about 7°C are in store, sliding to near 0°C overnight. Sunny conditions should persist, offering a dry forecast and no hint of rain. This mostly calm scenario continues for those seeking a stable outlook early in the week.
Another shift arrives for Tuesday, with patchy rain likely throughout day and evening. Showers could be on and off, so expect intermittent damp spells. Temperatures near 9°C keep conditions notably mild, while lows about 1°C hint at chilly nights. Overall, a wetter day shapes up on the forecast horizon.
Midweek weather continues with unsettled skies on Wednesday, showing further rain spells. Conditions remain rather cool, with a daytime high about 8°C. Evening brings temperatures near 2°C, making it feel colder after nightfall. Despite occasional dryness, showers are still part of the forecast, keeping an umbrella handy for many hours.
Late-week pattern offers partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with a daytime peak about 6°C. Evening dips near 0°C, hinting at a frosty night. Most hours should stay dry, though a touch of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out. These calmer conditions wrap up the forecast, heading into a cooler stretch ahead of the next changes.
This article was automatically generated
