Today, Friday, November 21 in Tavistock looks bright early on with sunshine dominating the morning skies. Afternoon brings partly cloudy spells, though no major rain is expected until evening. Temperatures near 6°C and dipping about -1°C overnight keep things brisk. Light breezes add a gentle touch throughout.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain arriving before sunrise, lasting through much of the day. Early hours might bring drizzle, easing slightly into lighter showers. Temperatures about 10°C during the afternoon maintain mild conditions despite continuous rainfall. Late evening clouds hang around but reduce chances of heavier downpours for the night.
A damp trend continues Sunday with patchy rain likely on and off. Occasional bursts of lighter showers punctuate midday hours, while temperatures near 10°C keep conditions comfortable. Cloud cover remains thick, but there could be brief breaks for a glimpse of sun. Evening sees a modest dip to about 7°C.
An unsettled scene awaits Monday as moderate rain dominates early hours, carrying into midday. Conditions stay windy with downpours. Temperatures about 8°C offer a chill, and occasional drizzle might linger late afternoon. Cloudy skies persist, and heavier bursts gradually fade by nightfall, leaving a damp but calmer outlook overall.
A mix of clouds arrives Tuesday with clearer spells at times. Light patchy rain may develop midday, but pockets of sunshine are possible. Temperatures near 9°C keep things mild, and overnight lows hover about 3°C. Any lingering showers should ease by late evening, ending the day on a dry note. Gentle breezes could linger too.
