Today in Tavistock, Wednesday, November 19, patchy rain dominates with temperatures near 6°C. Early morning hours remain chilly at about 1°C, so some drizzle may linger. Afternoon skies might briefly clear, but expect isolated showers creeping back by dusk. Winds could feel brisk, but nothing too intense is likely.
Tomorrow brings the possibility of heavy snow before dawn, easing into moderate rain later. Temperatures hover near 5°C by midday, but could drop to about 0°C overnight, possibly leading to light freezing rain. These shifting weather conditions keep the forecast unpredictable, and additional drizzle could appear late in the evening.
The next day sees patchy rain dominating, with midday temperatures near 6°C. Early birds might encounter about -1°C, so a chilly start is expected. Occasional clouds break at times, but showers remain possible. Wind stays moderate, giving a slightly crisp feel as clouds roll through intermittently. Light drizzle may return later.
This weekend promises a milder shift, with Saturday reaching near 9°C and lows about 6°C. Overcast skies could linger, but patchy rain remains likely, especially midday. Some fog might develop in the morning, yet occasional brightness can break through. Evening hours may still feature showers, so a damp atmosphere persists.
Another day of unsettled weather arrives on Sunday, with moderate rain forecast and highs near 9°C. Overnight lows dip to about 4°C, keeping conditions cool. Cloud cover stays heavy throughout, although brief dry spells are possible. Later on, steady showers might intensify, creating a consistent wet spell to finish the week.
This article was automatically generated
