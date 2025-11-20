Today (Thursday, November 20) in Tavistock brings moderate rain with a chance of early snowfall. Temperatures near 5°C will ease towards about 0°C later. Showers may linger through midday, but clearer weather should move in by evening. Skies look less damp overnight, though staying fairly chilly.
Tomorrow appears largely dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures near 6°C could feel crisp, dipping to about -1°C after sunset. Bright spells might emerge during the afternoon, offering some pleasant weather. Any brief showers should be light, and skies are expected to remain mainly clear overnight.
Saturday is part of this weekend and looks wetter, with moderate rain likely. Temperatures about 10°C will bring milder air, though a bit breezy at times. Rain could arrive early and linger through midday. Weather might turn lighter towards late afternoon, but the evening still risks occasional drizzle.
Sunday continues the unsettled pattern with patchy rain in spots. Temperatures near 9°C stay on the cooler side, while lows hover about 5°C overnight. Rainfall intensity could vary, but expect occasional damp weather before fading into a calmer evening. Winds remain moderate, keeping conditions brisk but not too stormy.
Monday’s forecast indicates patchy rain, with temperatures near 9°C by midday and about 4°C later. Showers may be frequent, but heavier bursts look unlikely. Some breaks in cloud cover could offer brief relief, although breezes continue. Overnight should remain relatively damp, concluding the stretch on a slightly chilly, variable note. No drastic shifts seem likely afterward, with quite stable patterns persisting further.
