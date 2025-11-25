Today, Tuesday, November 25, starts with patchy rain easing into sunny spells by late morning. Weather conditions bring temperatures near 9°C that could feel crisp, accompanied by occasional breezes. Skies turn clearer by mid-afternoon, offering a drier spell that extends into the evening. Overnight gives a chilly dip with lows about 2°C.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with heavier showers expected in the afternoon. Many local weather watchers might see temperatures about 10°C at their peak, coinciding with increasing pockets of fog by evening. Once night falls, conditions turn cooler near 1°C, creating a noticeable shift after a somewhat damp day overall.
Thursday looks mostly overcast, with patchy rain possible later on. Highs near 13°C deliver a truly milder touch, though early mist may cloud the morning. Some drizzle could linger, but brighter intervals appear around midday. By nightfall, weather conditions remain mild, offering a more comfortable end to the day ahead.
Friday keeps the patchy rain theme going, though some occasional sunny breaks might pop up. Temperatures near 12°C may hold steady throughout the afternoon, before dipping to about 6°C overnight. Conditions stay pleasantly breezy, and while passing showers persist at times, they likely clear off again by late evening.
This weekend begins with moderate rain on Saturday. Temperatures about 10°C could stick around, and gusty winds might appear throughout the day. Low readings near 3°C bring a sharper chill into the evening. Intermittent downpours remain a possibility, making for a wet start to the final day of this week. Tavistock can expect plenty of weather variety.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.