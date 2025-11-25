Today, Tuesday, November 25, starts with patchy rain easing into sunny spells by late morning. Weather conditions bring temperatures near 9°C that could feel crisp, accompanied by occasional breezes. Skies turn clearer by mid-afternoon, offering a drier spell that extends into the evening. Overnight gives a chilly dip with lows about 2°C.

Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with heavier showers expected in the afternoon. Many local weather watchers might see temperatures about 10°C at their peak, coinciding with increasing pockets of fog by evening. Once night falls, conditions turn cooler near 1°C, creating a noticeable shift after a somewhat damp day overall.

Thursday looks mostly overcast, with patchy rain possible later on. Highs near 13°C deliver a truly milder touch, though early mist may cloud the morning. Some drizzle could linger, but brighter intervals appear around midday. By nightfall, weather conditions remain mild, offering a more comfortable end to the day ahead.

Friday keeps the patchy rain theme going, though some occasional sunny breaks might pop up. Temperatures near 12°C may hold steady throughout the afternoon, before dipping to about 6°C overnight. Conditions stay pleasantly breezy, and while passing showers persist at times, they likely clear off again by late evening.

This weekend begins with moderate rain on Saturday. Temperatures about 10°C could stick around, and gusty winds might appear throughout the day. Low readings near 3°C bring a sharper chill into the evening. Intermittent downpours remain a possibility, making for a wet start to the final day of this week. Tavistock can expect plenty of weather variety.

This article was automatically generated