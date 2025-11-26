Today, Wednesday, November 26, brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle in Tavistock. Expect grey skies from morning, with a chance of light rain later. Conditions stay chilly, with temperatures near 10°C and lows near 1°C. Gentle breezes diminish by evening. Cloud cover may briefly thin but won't reveal much sunshine.
Tomorrow sees early mist, with patchy rain arriving around midday. Conditions turn milder, with highs about 13°C and lows near 8°C. Light winds pick up slightly, keeping the forecast unsettled. Drizzle may persist through late afternoon, though heavier bursts seem unlikely. Sunny breaks might appear later, offering some brief relief.
Friday is breezier, bringing the possibility of light rain. Temperatures hover near 12°C, with dawn readings about 7°C. Partly cloudy spells may break up the gloom, but expect passing brief showers. Gustier conditions might make things feel cooler than the thermometer suggests. Occasional dryness could still emerge for short intervals.
Saturday looks damp, with moderate rain through much of the day. Temperatures peak about 8°C and dip near 5°C overnight. Showers might intensify briefly, so expect widespread wet conditions. Wind gusts really add to the chill, making outdoor moments less comfortable. Lulls may often occur, but dryness won’t last long.
This weekend stays cool, with Sunday bringing scattered rain. Temperatures sit about 8°C, and dawn readings hover near 4°C. Cloudy periods seem likely, though heavier downpours should be brief. Calm winds offer slight relief, but damp conditions could linger. Pockets of sunshine may appear, keeping the forecast a bit brighter.
This article was automatically generated
