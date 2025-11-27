Monday brings moderate rain again, with daytime temperatures near 12°C and lows about 4°C. Showers are likely throughout, sometimes intensifying. Overcast conditions linger, and a brisk wind may accompany these downpours. Clouds dominate the skies, rounding off a wet start to the new week. As the day unfolds, rainfall may shift between drizzle and heavier bursts, with scant dry spells.