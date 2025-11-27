Today, Thursday, November 27, brings patchy rain for much of the day, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C. In Tavistock, skies remain cloudy, and drizzle keeps things damp. Brief clear spells could happen, but more rain tends to return. Winds stay moderate, giving a slight chill alongside the moisture.
Tomorrow stays unsettled as patchy rain continues, with highs near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Skies remain grey, and heavier bursts might arrive by late afternoon. Conditions keep damp into the evening, creating a rather soggy wrap to the day. Expect periods of drizzle in the early morning as well.
Saturday delivers moderate rain, with daytime readings hovering about 8°C and nighttime values dipping near 4°C. Overcast skies are likely, and consistent showers could set in after midday. A strengthening breeze adds to the gloomy feel, leading to wet conditions through the afternoon. Mist may linger at dawn before heavier rainfall arrives.
Sunday looks much brighter, with plentiful sunshine and temperatures peaking near 8°C while lows settle about 2°C. Mostly clear skies offer a welcome break from recent rain. A gentle breeze keeps conditions refreshing compared to the preceding days. The forecast suggests a calmer interval after prolonged showers. Evening temperatures will feel crisp.
Monday brings moderate rain again, with daytime temperatures near 12°C and lows about 4°C. Showers are likely throughout, sometimes intensifying. Overcast conditions linger, and a brisk wind may accompany these downpours. Clouds dominate the skies, rounding off a wet start to the new week. As the day unfolds, rainfall may shift between drizzle and heavier bursts, with scant dry spells.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.