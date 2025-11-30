Today in Tavistock is Sunday, November 30, and early sunshine dominates, though patchy rain may develop by afternoon. Showers could linger into the evening, keeping conditions damp. Temperatures about 9°C feel cool, and mild winds will pick up later. Overall, a mix of brighter spells and occasional drizzle is likely.
Tomorrow brings moderate, all-day rain through most of the day, with heavier bursts likely before dusk. Occasional breaks in the cloud may appear, but downpours remain a feature. Temperatures near 12°C keep the air feeling milder than before, although gusty conditions could intensify the chill during the wettest moments.
Another shift arrives the following day, as patchy rain spreads intermittently under overcast skies. Temperatures about 9°C offer a slight dip, so any breeze can make it feel cooler. Some drier intervals could emerge, but light showers dominate, especially late afternoon. Conditions remain unsettled, though less intense than the prior day.
Midweek weather turns wetter again, bringing moderate rain and breezy spells. Highs hover near 9°C, but gusts might heighten that chill. Showers persist well into evening, occasionally merging into lengthier downpours. Cloud cover remains fairly thick, limiting any sunny breaks. Overall, a soggy pattern continues with minimal bright spells. Drizzle may appear intermittently.
Another dose of moderate rain arrives next, keeping the trend of unsettled conditions. Temperatures hover about 8°C, and calmer winds might offer respite. Showers occasionally lighten, though persistent drizzle remains possible well into the evening. Overcast skies dominate, with few chances for sunny intervals throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
