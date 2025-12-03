Today, Wednesday, December 3, starts off with patchy rain and breezy conditions. Temperatures should range from about 4°C early on to near 10°C later. Sunny spells might briefly break through by midday, but more showers could drift in during the afternoon. Winds remain lively, keeping overall conditions changeable throughout this forecast period.
Tomorrow looks cooler, with occasional patchy rain from dawn onward. Temperatures are expected to stretch from near 2°C to about 7°C. Some drier intervals might appear in the evening, though light rain could linger. Winds ease a bit compared to today, but there’s still a good chance of showers.
Friday sees heavier rain arriving gradually, bringing wetter conditions throughout the day. Temperatures could climb from about 2°C early on to near 13°C by afternoon. Gusty winds may pick up, adding to the unsettled feel. Showery spells persist into the evening, keeping conditions fairly wet and noticeably breezy throughout overall.
Saturday arrives with patchy rain continuing, though some breaks might appear here and there. Temperatures hover between about 9°C and near 11°C, accompanied by brisk winds. The remainder of this weekend day could see more drizzle, keeping the forecast mild but unsettled. Expect occasional cloudy spells into the evening.
Sunday keeps the damp weather rolling, with moderate rain expected at times. Temperatures near 10°C early on could reach about 14°C later. Breezy spells persist, yet there might be short-lived clearer patches. Tavistock residents can anticipate unsettled conditions through the day, rounding off this forecast on a rather wet note.
This article was automatically generated
