Today, Tuesday, December 2, brings patchy rain with quick bursts of light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C might dip to about 4°C by evening. Sunshine could appear briefly, but cloudy spells dominate much of the day. Expect mild breezes to accompany the changing skies.
Tomorrow should feature occasional showers and a small chance of sunny gaps. Maximum temperatures about 10°C, with overnight lows near 3°C. Winds may pick up later, potentially driving more drizzle during the day. Keep an eye on passing clouds, as brief brighter moments could sneak through. Some drizzle could linger after dusk.
Thursday looks set for moderate rain on and off, with temperatures near 9°C through the afternoon. Heavier bursts may possibly arrive by evening, leaving the night damp and breezy. Expect limited sunshine overall, though calmer spells could break up the wet conditions from time to time. Clouds remain thick by night.
Friday should start sunny before light rain showers develop. Temperatures about 11°C will likely drop to near 3°C later. Clouds will linger as the wind increases, bringing occasional drizzle. Skies might clear briefly in the late afternoon, but more unsettled weather looks ready to return by nightfall. Winds grow stronger gradually.
This weekend sees patchy rain for Saturday, with temperatures near 9°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud might brighten the afternoon, though showers remain possible. Nights stay relatively mild at about 6°C. Tavistock may see only brief dry spells under cloudy skies. Late evening might feel chillier. Cloud cover could shift.
This article was automatically generated
