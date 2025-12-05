Today, Friday, December 5, sees moderate rain dominating the weather, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 3°C. Breezy spells could accompany the rainfall, and clouds are likely to linger. Showers persist into the evening, making for a damp end to the day. Conditions remain decidedly wet, limiting clearer skies.
Tomorrow, Saturday, continues with patchy rain and mild conditions near 10°C, dipping to about 9°C overnight. Intermittent showers are possible, though brief breaks in the clouds might emerge. Light drizzle could materialise at intervals, keeping the air moist. Winds stay moderate, ensuring an unsettled feel throughout much of the day.
This weekend sees Sunday bringing moderate rain and a milder feel, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C. Early showers could linger, but occasional drier intervals might appear through midday. Cloud cover remains widespread, and any sunshine looks limited. Breezes may strengthen slightly, contributing to a damp, unsettled vibe.
Next, Monday presents patchy rain and mild temperatures near 12°C, with lows about 8°C. Cloudy skies persist for much of the day, though lighter moments may emerge. Rainfall remains sporadic, maintaining a persistently damp atmosphere. Winds stay moderate, and any clearer spells look brief as evening approaches through late hours.
Finally, Tuesday promises heavy rain, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 12°C. Downpours could be more intense, accompanied by gusty winds. Thick clouds dominate, limiting any sunshine. Conditions remain unsettled throughout, and rainfall is expected to continue late into the night, creating a very soggy conclusion to this period.
This article was automatically generated
