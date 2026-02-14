Today, Saturday, February 14, in Tavistock has patchy rain drifting through much of the day. Temperatures near 5°C and lows about -1°C bring chilly conditions, with brief spells of sleet showing up at night. Winds stay brisk, adding to the damp feel, but occasional glimpses of sunshine might appear.
Tomorrow, Sunday, features moderate rain with heavier downpours at times. Temperatures about 12°C feel milder, climbing from lows near 5°C. Showers stick around for much of the day, occasionally easing into light drizzle. Winds remain strong, but a few brief drier spells might break the cloud, offering limited sunshine.
The day after tomorrow, Monday, stays showery with patchy rain drifting throughout. Temperatures near 8°C rise from lows about 5°C, creating a cool and damp outlook. Breezy spells continue as light showers pop up across the afternoon. Occasional breaks in the cloud offer fleeting moments of brighter conditions. Heavier bursts remain possible into the evening hours.
The following day, Tuesday, maintains unsettled weather, as patchy rain lingers through morning and afternoon. Temperatures near 7°C accompany lows about 5°C, keeping things chilly. Cloudy skies dominate, though occasional dry intervals may slip through. Gentle breezes offer slight relief compared to earlier gusts, though damp conditions remain likely overall.
Lastly, Wednesday unleashes heavy rain through much of the day, with temperatures about 5°C and lows near 4°C. Strong winds pick up speed, creating gusty conditions well into evening. Downpours stay persistent, leading to a soggy scene. Occasional lighter rain might briefly slide in, but overall wet weather dominates midweek.
This article was automatically generated
