Today is Sunday, February 22 in Tavistock, featuring rain early, transitioning to lighter showers by midday. The rain could taper off later, but skies persist. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C keep conditions mild, so expect a damp day. Winds stay fairly steady, ensuring the downpours don’t linger.
Tomorrow brings patchy drizzle and occasional cloudy intervals, with brief breaks of sunshine possible. Temperatures hover near 13°C, while overnight values settle about 8°C. Light winds limit any major weather swings, though a few scattered raindrops may linger. Drizzle may intensify momentarily in the afternoon, but it shouldn’t last.
A brighter outlook arrives Tuesday, with more frequent sunny spells and fewer clouds. Temperatures look near 13°C again, maintaining comfortable conditions. No significant rain emerges, making it a decent day for those who appreciate drier weather. Pockets of light breeze may bring occasional refreshment under the sunny spells.
Mostly sunny skies are predicted Wednesday, climbing to about 15°C during the warmest part of the afternoon. Early mist could form, but it should fade quickly, leaving clear skies overhead. Gentle breezes help keep things pleasant, with minimal cloud cover expected. A pleasant day overall, with good visibility once morning haze lifts.
Partly cloudy conditions remain Thursday, featuring temperatures near 13°C and only a slim chance of rain. Some overnight fog might return, but no dramatic shifts are likely. This weekend looks to continue mild trends, though no heavy showers appear on the horizon. Winds might pick up, yet conditions remain cool into evening.
This article was automatically generated
