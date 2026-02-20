Today is Friday, February 20 in Tavistock, bringing patchy rain and breezy weather. Occasional gusts might sway trees, while temperatures peak near 12°C. Lighter drizzle could appear by midday, and skies may brighten briefly toward evening, although clouds remain overhead. Brief spells of sunshine could surprise everyone amid changing conditions.
Tomorrow looks cloudy with patchy rain and temperatures near 12°C again. Damp roads persist as occasional drizzle may continue, especially late morning. Overcast skies could dominate the afternoon, though a few breaks in cloud might appear before nightfall, keeping conditions variable. Light breezes should accompany evening clearing.
The next day is Sunday with a chance of light rain lingering. Morning weather remains slightly humid, and temperatures about 13°C add mild comfort. Skies may brighten for a while around midday, then turn mostly cloudy by evening, though heavy downpours seem unlikely. Gentle winds could prevent any excessive warmth buildup.
Early in the week, Monday appears showery again, featuring patchy rain and temperatures near 12°C. Light drizzle could linger through midday, though an overcast spell might ease toward late afternoon. Winds remain moderate, and conditions should feel fresh, delivering a continued chance of dampness. Occasional sunshine may peek through scattered clouds.
Tuesday looks brighter with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures about 13°C. Rainfall isn’t expected, making the weather feel more settled throughout the day. Some scattered clouds may drift by, but clear periods should dominate. Breezy spells remain possible, offering air circulation under sunshine. Warmer afternoons could develop if skies remain clear.
