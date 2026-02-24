Today in Tavistock, skies stay partly cloudy, with light breezes keeping conditions pleasant. Temperatures near 13°C are on the cards, dropping to about 8°C overnight. No significant rain is expected, so a mostly dry forecast seems likely. Sunshine breaks through at times, creating mild moments perfect for getting outside.
Tomorrow remains mostly bright, bringing partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 16°C at their peak. Minimal wind ensures any cloud cover passes quickly, and rain hardly features in this forecast. Evening hours should see values near 7°C, setting a cool but calm tone for a pleasant night.
Thursday, February 26 brings increased chances of drizzle, with patchy rain lingering through the day. Temperatures rise to near 13°C, though brisk gusts could make it feel cooler. Cloudy spells dominate the afternoon, and occasional damp spells persist into the evening, when readings settle about 7°C.
Friday appears unsettled, with patchy rain popping up and daytime temperatures near 12°C. Light showers may intensify at intervals, so expect a few damp patches. Clouds occasionally break, offering short sunny spells during midday. Later on, cooler breezes roll in, and overnight figures hover about 5°C.
This weekend looks cooler with patchy rain continuing into Saturday. Daytime readings hover near 10°C, dipping to about 3°C at night. Intermittent cloud cover remains a feature, though some dry breaks could show up. Occasional drizzle is likely, especially later on, shaping a fairly damp wrap to the week. Later Saturday evening, showers may intensify slightly, maintaining a humid and mild feel.
