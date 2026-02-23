Today, Monday, February 23, sees patchy rain with top temperatures near 13°C and lows near 8°C. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, though lighter spells could emerge. Breezes may pick up later, hinting at unsettled weather but bringing moderate relief from damp conditions. Daytime conditions feel humid under cloud cover, while short breaks may offer glimpses of brighter skies.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy skies, with occasional sunshine mixing in. Temperatures near 13°C again, so a mild day is on offer. Stronger winds might gust around, yet rainfall looks minimal, suggesting more settled conditions for the daily weather outlook. Sunny phases may linger.
Midweek brings patchy rain and the possibility of light drizzle. Temperatures reach about 13°C, though clouds could dominate and deliver brief showers. Occasional downpours may appear, ensuring damp weather persists for those tracking the local forecast in Tavistock. Expect intermittent gusts.
Rainy spells on Thursday might turn soggy, with moderate rain rolling in and temperatures near 11°C. Rainfall could intensify, and stronger breezes may lead to wet, gusty spells by the evening. Occasional heavier bursts appear likely, extending unsettled weather further.
Friday remains changeable, starting with moderate rain then easing toward late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 11°C, but evening lows slip close to 4°C. This weekend may stay cool, with occasional showers still possible in the broader forecast. While conditions should gradually improve, heavier showers cannot be ruled out, especially earlier in the day. Cloud cover may persist into the night, maintaining a chilly atmosphere. Occasional drizzle might return overnight.
This article was automatically generated
