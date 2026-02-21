Today is Saturday, February 21 in Tavistock, offering patchy rain and mostly cloudy conditions. Light drizzle may show up early, though clearer spells are possible. Temperatures about 12°C keep things mild, while morning fog might linger briefly. A gentle breeze flows, setting a slightly damp scene. Winds remain moderate into nightfall.
Tomorrow is Sunday and continues this weekend’s unsettled trend, bringing patchy rain and moments of sunshine. Drizzle could appear again, with temperatures near 13°C for a comfortable feel. Fog might roll in at dawn, but clearer skies are likely later. Evening dips about 8°C, with breezes staying mostly light.
A cloudier outlook arrives Monday, along with passing showers. Temperatures about 12°C remain gentle, and fleeting fog patches may develop early on. Light rain could persist into the evening, though conditions ease somewhat overnight, holding readings near 7°C. Occasional brighter breaks might appear, but dryness is not guaranteed.
A brighter turn is likely Tuesday as sunshine emerges, although scattered cloud sticks around. Temperatures hover near 13°C with minimal risk of rain, promising a calmer atmosphere overall. The evening stays clear, and overnight figures settle about 8°C, maintaining a mild spell under calmer skies. Winds look gentle through the day.
Another warm stretch comes Wednesday, featuring several sunny spells and limited cloud cover. Temperatures approach 14°C, marking the week’s highest point so far. Early fog might linger but tends to lift by midday. Skies remain bright through afternoon, and the night sits about 8°C, ensuring stable conditions for a steady finish.
This article was automatically generated
