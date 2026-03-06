Today, Friday, March 6, in Tavistock sees patchy rain and breezy conditions. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures near 8°C at peak and lows about 3°C overnight. Rainfall chances stay fairly high, making short bursts of light showers possible, especially in the early morning and late evening.
Tomorrow brings overcast skies and limited moisture, with daytime readings climbing to about 11°C and lows settling near 5°C. Cloud cover lingers into the afternoon, although winds stay gentle, offering only a light breeze. Little rain is expected, so conditions should feel relatively calm overall.
This weekend starts Sunday with patchy rain likely, pushing temperatures about 12°C by midday. Skies might become somewhat grey, but heavier downpours aren’t on the cards. Some drizzle is possible later, keeping the atmosphere damp. Overnight levels hold near 9°C, ensuring mild conditions through the night.
Monday continues the patchy rain pattern, though occasional sunny breaks might appear between showers. Daytime peaks reach near 11°C, while evenings dip to about 6°C. Breezes stay moderate, and drizzle could drift in during late afternoon, bringing another wave of scattered rainfall before nightfall.
Tuesday brings more unsettled weather, featuring breezier gusts and continued drizzle throughout the day. Afternoon readings hover near 9°C, and overnight lows drop to about 3°C, which may feel chilly by contrast. Rain remains a strong possibility, with periods of light drizzle and passing showers extending into the evening. Gusty winds could make conditions even more blustery, rounding off a week dominated by unsettled skies.
This article was automatically generated
