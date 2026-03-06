Tuesday brings more unsettled weather, featuring breezier gusts and continued drizzle throughout the day. Afternoon readings hover near 9°C, and overnight lows drop to about 3°C, which may feel chilly by contrast. Rain remains a strong possibility, with periods of light drizzle and passing showers extending into the evening. Gusty winds could make conditions even more blustery, rounding off a week dominated by unsettled skies.