Today, Tuesday, March 3, looks mostly cloudy, with some morning mist hanging in the air. Temperatures near 14°C and a light breeze keep things mild, dipping to about 5°C after sunset. Tavistock might see patches of brightness, but skies stay fairly grey through the afternoon. A steady afternoon breeze is likely to keep conditions comfortable.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies, with sunshine breaking through at times. Daytime temperatures reach near 14°C again, while lows hover near 6°C overnight. Some early fog may appear in the morning, but it should give way to clearer conditions by midday. Sunset might bring hazy skies, but wind remains calm.
The day after that sees more mild weather, with temperatures peaking near 15°C and dropping to about 7°C. Skies remain partly cloudy, offering occasional sunny spells. It stays mostly dry, so no rain is expected through much of the afternoon. Morning mist could appear, but it should lift quickly.
Another day starts off on a rainy note. Expect moderate rainfall throughout the morning, with pockets of lighter drizzle later. Temperatures reach about 12°C, and lows stay near 7°C overnight. Keep an eye out for further isolated showers into the evening. Some heavier bursts could happen, so expect short wet spells.
This weekend is set to bring patchy rain on Saturday, though there could be brief sunny breaks. Temperatures hover near 14°C in the afternoon, dropping to about 3°C by night. Damp conditions may linger, but there’s a chance of drier spells later in the day.
This article was automatically generated
