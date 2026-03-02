Today, Monday, March 2, brings patchy rain that might intensify at intervals. Skies range from partly cloudy to overcast, but a few sunny breaks could appear. Temperatures near 12°C feel mild, dipping to about 8°C after sunset. Light breezes accompany the showers, keeping conditions changeable throughout the day.
Tomorrow appears calmer with partly cloudy skies dominating the forecast. Drizzle seems unlikely, and any lingering clouds should thin by midday. Highs reach near 12°C for late afternoon, while lows settle about 4°C overnight. Gentle winds offer a break from recent damp weather, bringing a more settled outlook.
The day after tomorrow starts with early mist, clearing steadily to reveal brighter periods. Conditions remain largely dry, though clouds persist at times. Afternoon peak stands near 14°C, with evenings about 6°C. Light air movement keeps things mild, and sunshine may linger in between the patches of haze.
The following day brings intermittent rain, especially late on, accompanied by stronger gusts. Temperatures near 13°C keep it relatively mild before dipping to about 6°C in the evening. Brief drizzly spells dominate, but occasional dry intervals are possible. Cloud cover increases, hinting at persistent moisture through the latter part.
This weekend finishes the five-day forecast with predominantly clear skies. Some scattered cloud may occasionally develop, but rain looks minimal. Temperatures climb near 10°C in the late afternoon and drop to about 1°C overnight, offering a chilly end to the week in Tavistock. Light winds linger, ensuring calmer conditions overall. A gentle breeze keeps any changes muted.
This article was automatically generated
