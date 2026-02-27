Today Friday, February 27 in Tavistock sees patchy rain with occasional drizzle through the morning. Conditions could turn cloudy later, but temperatures near 11°C keep things mild. Overnight, readings dip to about 5°C, with some showers gradually easing. A moderate breeze persists. Expect a damp start but no intense downpours.
Tomorrow should bring periodic drizzle, though brighter spells might develop. Temperatures hover near 10°C by midday, dropping to about 3°C overnight. Light rain could linger into the evening, but nothing too heavy appears likely. Skies may clear slightly towards late night. Winds remain moderate. Patchy cloud returns near dawn.
This weekend features moderate rain through much of the daytime, with frequent showers keeping surfaces damp. Temperatures sit near 11°C, while evening conditions retain a wet outlook. Overnight lows remain about 9°C, and downpours may come in bursts. Breezy weather persists, ensuring showers move swiftly across the region at intervals.
The following day brings thick cloud cover and occasional drizzle. Temperatures reach near 10°C, with night-time values around 5°C. Extended dry spells might break up the greyer skies, but rainfall remains a possibility. A gentle breeze keeps things cool. However, no intense downpours are anticipated. Short bursts of sun appear.
Another day sees a milder turn, with temperatures rising near 13°C under partly cloudy conditions. Showers appear less likely, though a brief sprinkle may occur. Overnight, the thermometer drops to about 4°C, maintaining a relatively mild trend. Breezes ease slightly, offering calmer weather overall.
