Today, Wednesday, February 25, sees partly cloudy skies, with early mist clearing quickly. Temperatures near 15°C promise a mild day, and there’s only a slim chance of rain. Fog could settle by evening, but conditions remain mostly dry overnight, providing stable weather through late hours.
Tomorrow features moderate rain and stronger winds, with temperatures about 11°C. Spells of light rain linger by mid-morning, becoming steadier into the afternoon. Occasional heavier bursts are possible, and the breeze intensifies as evening approaches. Cloud cover remains dense, keeping conditions damp well into the night.
Friday brings more unsettled weather, with moderate rain returning and temperatures near 12°C. Intervals of cloud and quick showers develop during the day, but occasional bright spells might break through. Foggy patches may form late, accompanied by reduced rainfall, though some moisture could linger past midnight.
This weekend starts with Saturday showing patchy rain and occasional sunny intervals. Temperatures hover about 10°C, though brief heavier showers can occur. Conditions remain breezy, and mist could appear in the evening hours. Later at night, light rain showers persist, yet some dryness emerges before dawn.
Sunday sees similar conditions in Tavistock, with patchy rain possible and temperatures about 10°C. Stronger gusts may develop through midday, maintaining a fresh feel. Fog could reappear by late evening, though rainfall may ease at times. The rest of the week will likely continue mixed, featuring occasional rain, scattered clouds, and bursts of sunshine. Intervals of dryness might break through, but expect unsettled skies to remain predominant.
This article was automatically generated
