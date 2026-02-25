Sunday sees similar conditions in Tavistock, with patchy rain possible and temperatures about 10°C. Stronger gusts may develop through midday, maintaining a fresh feel. Fog could reappear by late evening, though rainfall may ease at times. The rest of the week will likely continue mixed, featuring occasional rain, scattered clouds, and bursts of sunshine. Intervals of dryness might break through, but expect unsettled skies to remain predominant.