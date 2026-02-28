Today is Saturday, February 28, in Tavistock with drizzle and patchy cloud expected for much of the morning. The weather forecast signals temperatures near 9°C by midday, falling to about 3°C tonight. Light rain may linger into the afternoon, so conditions remain damp and slightly breezy. Cloud cover persists, keeping skies fairly grey throughout the day.
Tomorrow keeps this weekend wet as moderate rain continues well into the afternoon. Daytime temperatures hover near 11°C, holding close to about 9°C overnight. Occasional heavier showers are possible, along with gusty winds that might intensify later. Lingering moisture ensures a soggy atmosphere, so expect unsettled weather. Breaks in downpours may be brief.
Brighter moments appear Monday, though clouds remain on the horizon. Temperatures climb to near 12°C, dropping to about 8°C after dark. Pockets of drizzle could surface, but drier spells might offer occasional relief. Light winds bring a rather calmer feel, although overall conditions still lean unsettled.
Overcast skies dominate Tuesday, but a few cloud breaks cannot be ruled out. Temperatures should reach near 13°C and slip to about 6°C overnight. A passing shower remains possible, yet lengthy dry intervals could emerge. Winds ease slightly, giving a more comfortable vibe to the weather forecast.
Sunshine is set to return Wednesday, bringing drier conditions and a warmer feel. Afternoon highs reach near 13°C, with about 7°C expected later. Clear skies prevail for much of the day, helping to brighten the midweek forecast. Light breezes linger, so things won’t be entirely still.
This article was automatically generated
