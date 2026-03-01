Today, Sunday, March 1, brings fairly moderate rainfall across Tavistock, with temperatures near 11°C in the daytime and about 8°C by night. Early morning drizzle might persist, followed by heavier bursts around midday, keeping conditions moist and skies mostly dull. Showers might lighten briefly, but rainfall remains likely throughout.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain on and off, with temperatures near 12°C during the afternoon and about 7°C overnight. Gentle showers might arrive late morning, then ease around midday. Cloud cover breaks occasionally, but moisture could linger until evening. Drizzles may taper later, leaving the evening mostly still and slightly humid.
The next day, Tuesday, promises mostly sunny skies, lifting temperatures near 15°C and dipping to about 6°C overnight. Early haze could appear, but clear weather should dominate by noon. Clouds remain light, so bright spells fill the afternoon. A gentle atmosphere continues into late hours with no hint of rain expected.
Midweek looks bright and clear, with daytime temperatures near 14°C and nighttime readings about 6°C. Patches of mist might form early, yet sunshine should prevail once they fade. Skies remain crisp and blue through much of the day, and gentle breezes keep things comfortable, free of any rain concerns.
Late in the week, Thursday becomes a bit unsettled, featuring patchy rain and temperatures near 14°C. Occasional drizzle develops by afternoon, dropping values to about 6°C overnight. Skies may turn overcast at times, though breaks of clearer weather still appear. Evening hours could bring light rain, but conditions stay fairly mild.
