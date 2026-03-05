Today, Thursday, March 5, sees patchy rain in Tavistock with possible drizzle from morning to evening. Temperatures near 13°C and breezes could pick up slightly later on, bringing mild winds. Light rain may persist, so expect cloudy spells mixed with brief sunny intervals. This local forecast helps plan your day.
Tomorrow brings a noticeably cooler feel, with temperatures about 9°C and cloudy skies dominating much of the day. Raindrops might appear early, but conditions look drier by the afternoon. Winds could blow a bit stronger, though not enough to disrupt plans. Damp patches may linger, so expect occasionally overcast conditions.
Saturday stays overcast, offering mild air with temperatures near 11°C. Early hours might feel a bit foggy, but skies remain generally grey. Rainfall risk remains very low, so any drizzle should stay light. Gentle breezes mean a comfortable atmosphere, and occasional patches of cloud may linger well into the evening.
Sunday continues the weekend trend with overcast conditions and temperatures about 12°C. A few misty spells could pop up, but heavy rain seems unlikely. Some patches of cloud may break for limited brightness, though skies remain mostly grey. A gentle breeze will keep the day comfortable, without extreme weather shifts.
Monday brings patchy rain nearby, with temperatures near 12°C. Some breaks in the cloud could appear by midday, but scattered showers remain possible. Morning fog might linger briefly, though it should clear before midday. Light winds dominate, offering a calm setting as the new week gets underway under changing skies.
This article was automatically generated
