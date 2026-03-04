Sunshine is set to dominate today, Wednesday, March 4, in Tavistock, with partly cloudy skies bringing bright spells. Temperatures near 14°C will feel mild, and minimal chance of rain means a pleasant afternoon. Early fog may appear, but conditions remain largely dry throughout.
Rain is likely tomorrow, with patchy drizzle arriving from midday. Temperatures about 13°C keep things mild, though showers could linger into late evening. Light drizzle might turn heavier briefly, so it could feel damp as the day progresses.
Friday remains cloudy and cooler, with daytime temperatures near 9°C. No major downpours are expected, though a few light patches of rain could appear. Overcast skies persist, and moderate winds may heighten the chill in the air.
Saturday and Sunday form this weekend, featuring cloudy skies, occasional mist, and patchy rain. Temperatures on Saturday hover about 10°C, while Sunday climbs near 14°C. Fog could develop early, but breaks in the cloud at times offer mild spells of sunshine between scattered showers.
The rest of the week leans towards unsettled weather, featuring occasional clouds, light drizzle, and overcast conditions. Temperatures hover between about 9°C and 13°C, bringing a comfortably cool feel to daytime hours. Fog may return overnight, but no significant downpours look likely. Skies often stay grey, yet brief periods of sunshine can still appear. Moderate breezes could enhance the chill factor, especially during early mornings. Overall, forecast models suggest slightly variable patterns, with mild days interspersed by sporadic rain. Occasional mist might form, although nothing disruptive is expected.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.