The rest of the week leans towards unsettled weather, featuring occasional clouds, light drizzle, and overcast conditions. Temperatures hover between about 9°C and 13°C, bringing a comfortably cool feel to daytime hours. Fog may return overnight, but no significant downpours look likely. Skies often stay grey, yet brief periods of sunshine can still appear. Moderate breezes could enhance the chill factor, especially during early mornings. Overall, forecast models suggest slightly variable patterns, with mild days interspersed by sporadic rain. Occasional mist might form, although nothing disruptive is expected.