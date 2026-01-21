Today, Wednesday, January 21, in Tavistock sees moderate rain likely to persist from morning to evening. Clouds hang low, and bursts of heavier downpours could appear now and then. Temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, but dampness dominates. Breezes add a light chill, yet no major breaks in the grey skies.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain into the early hours, with clouds lingering through midday. Occasional lighter showers may break up the dullness, but it’s wise to expect a mostly grey scene. Temperatures about 8°C feel cooler, especially under damp conditions. Winds might pick up briefly, though calm spells are also possible.
Friday sees moderate rain persisting, with bulkier clouds overhead and breezy moments later on. Temperatures near 7°C leave a cool feel in the air, and any sunny breaks look limited. Rain intensity may fluctuate, but the overall outlook remains wet. Gusty winds at times add a brisk edge to the day.
This weekend on Saturday could bring patchy rain, though there’s a chance of calmer intervals by the afternoon. Temperatures near 7°C maintain a chilly vibe, and skies may stay overcast for much of the day. Breezes remain steady, possibly turning gusty. Showers are likely to keep popping up here and there.
Sunday remains overcast, with temperatures about 4°C bringing a crisp feel. Skies could hold steady without much brightness, and rain looks unlikely. The day stays calm, though mist might linger in some spots. Overall, conditions remain subdued, rounding off a rather cloudy stretch. Local breezes may pick up, but widespread gusts are unlikely.
This article was automatically generated
