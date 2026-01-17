Today, Saturday, January 17, brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle for Tavistock, with temperatures near 9°C and about 5°C overnight. Rainfall is likely to persist during the morning, followed by periods of mist toward evening. Overall, conditions remain damp but relatively mild.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, featuring light drizzle and patchy rain from dawn into the afternoon. Expect daily highs near 8°C and lows about 6°C, with sporadic breaks in the overcast. Occasional bright spells may appear late, though brief showers are still possible through the evening. Conditions remain breezy, but not excessively windy.
Monday continues the trend of showery weather, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Intermittent rain likely lingers into lunchtime before gradually easing. Skies may turn misty by evening, but the likelihood of prolonged downpours drops slightly. Periodic drizzle could pop up overnight, maintaining a moist atmosphere.
Tuesday looks drier, as cloud cover lingers but rain chances drop. Highs hover near 9°C with overnight temperatures about 4°C. Overcast skies could shift to partial clear spells, though overall conditions lean toward calm and mild. Light breezes remain possible into the evening, offering a gentle end to the day.
Wednesday brings cooler air, with maximum temperatures about 6°C and lows near 1°C. Cloudy skies persist throughout much of the day, but rainfall appears unlikely. Although breezes may pick up at times, the weather stays largely dry. These conditions set the stage for stable, chilly weather, offering a break from the frequent rain of the past few days in Tavistock.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.