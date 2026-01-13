Today is Tuesday, January 13 in Tavistock, with moderate rain likely throughout the day. Conditions may feel damp, and temperatures near 10°C could drop to about 3°C overnight. Showers may ease into patchy drizzle by evening. Misty spells are possible, keeping the skies rather grey and the wind gently breezy. Winds remain mild.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain nearby, with a brisk breeze picking up in places. Temperatures about 6°C look set for a daytime high, dipping near 0°C when night falls. The skies may turn cloudy but occasionally part for brief brighter spells. Overall, expect a distinctly cooler but still unsettled mood.
Another wet day arrives Thursday, with moderate rain and temperatures near 8°C staying steadily through the afternoon. Evening looks set to continue the drizzle, so brief lulls might be short-lived. A gentle breeze persists, and about 4°C after sunset keeps things cool yet manageable. Expect some cloud cover as well.
Expect more moderate rain Friday, as temperatures near 9°C stay steady throughout the midday hours. Showers may intensify briefly, though calmer moments could alternate in the afternoon. By nightfall, about 4°C offers a chilly edge, accompanied by occasional drizzle. Grey skies dominate, adding a sombre feel to the late-week forecast.
This weekend sees patchy rain nearby and a slight chance of breaks in the gloom. Daytime heat hovers near 9°C, while nights drop to about 3°C. Conditions may feel damp, yet a few clearer patches could emerge. Much of the day remains cloudy, keeping the weather fresh but fairly mild.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
