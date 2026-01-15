Today in Tavistock features moderate rain, with temperatures near 7°C and about 4°C overnight. Thursday, January 15 remains damp, hosting drizzle into the evening. Fog may develop late on, adding to the murkiness. Cloudy skies dominate, keeping a cool and wet feel. Light breezes are possible.
Tomorrow continues the wet spell, reaching about 9°C while dropping near 3°C later. Moderate showers appear likely, with occasional lighter spots. Clouds persist, though a brief break might show up. Mist could return late, keeping things fairly damp overnight. Winds also stay fairly moderate, ensuring rain clouds persist.
This weekend brings patchy rain, hitting near 9°C and sliding to about 5°C. Occasional drizzle may pop up, mixed with cloudier spells. Fog could form toward evening, though showers might ease slightly. Overall conditions stay overcast, pointing to a mild yet unsettled Saturday. Winds remain gentle, but showers could intensify briefly in the afternoon.
A similar pattern continues on Sunday, with temperatures about 8°C, dipping near 6°C overnight. Patchy rain might linger, joined by periods of drizzle. Mist remains possible, but occasional cloudy breaks could appear. Rainfall likely stays lighter than before, making for a calmer end to the weekend. Gentle winds continue, keeping clouds in place most of the day.
The next day, Monday, looks slightly warmer at near 10°C and about 6°C overnight. Patchy rain may still occur, though intervals of mist or drizzle cannot be ruled out. Clouds likely dominate, ensuring a fairly grey outlook. A gentle breeze persists as well, preventing any significant clearing.
