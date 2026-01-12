In Tavistock, today is Monday, January 12 with patchy rain expected most of the morning and afternoon. Showers look steady, and skies remain cloudy for much of the day. Temperatures near 11°C provide mild conditions, while nighttime values dip about 8°C as drizzle tapers off.
Tomorrow brings more wet weather, featuring moderate rain for large portions of the day. Temperatures hover about 10°C before dropping near 1°C overnight. The afternoon might see brief lighter spells, though drizzle could linger. A cooler evening sets in, creating a chilly night across the region.
The following day remains unsettled, with patchy rain likely again. Temperatures near 7°C appear during midday, while overnight lows fall close to 0°C. Some clouds persist, though occasional breaks may emerge. Afternoon drizzles are possible, and breezes feel brisk, making conditions damp for much of the daylight hours.
Another round of heavy rain arrives next, with daytime readings about 8°C and nighttime figures near 4°C. Showers seem more intense than before, occasionally easing to lighter rain. Skies stay grey, and soggy conditions linger throughout most of the day. Brief pauses in rainfall could still be fleeting.
The end of the week continues on a damp note, with moderate rain returning. Temperatures reach about 8°C, then slip near 4°C overnight. Cloud cover thickens as evening approaches, although intervals of lighter showers are possible. Overall, unsettled weather appears set to stick around, maintaining cool and rainy conditions this weekend.
This article was automatically generated
