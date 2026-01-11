Today, Sunday, January 11, looks rainy with occasional moderate downpours. Skies will stay grey, and conditions remain damp throughout the day. Temperatures near 12°C bring a mild feel despite the wet weather. Tavistock can expect breezy spells under persistent rain. Local watchers note drizzle at times. Showers dominate local forecast.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and mild air, with temperatures about 11°C early on. Cloud cover may break briefly, yet breezy conditions linger. Showers remain possible later, paired with overnight lows near 8°C. It’s likely to stay unsettled, continuing a damp outlook for those following local weather. Patchy drizzle remains likely.
The next day sees rainfall, with moderate showers likely. Temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, though occasional breaks in the clouds might appear. Damp conditions hold on through the evening, with lows settling about 5°C. Breezy winds may persist, providing a soggy feel for this winter forecast. Rain clouds dominate.
Midweek features more unsettled weather, with moderate rain returning at times. Daytime readings near 8°C bring cooler air, while night-time temperatures fall about 2°C. Lighter showers could occasionally replace heavier spells, though clouds remain dominant. Local watchers might spot brief breaks, yet overall dampness continues throughout much of Wednesday unsettled.
Later in the week sees patchy rain, occasional sunshine, and temperatures near 8°C. A chill settles in as lows dip about 3°C, keeping evenings cool as showers come and go. Brighter moments appear here and there, yet an unsettled pattern lingers. Rain looks likely to persist with drizzle beyond Thursday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.