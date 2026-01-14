Today, Wednesday, January 14, brings cool conditions with early clear skies giving way to patchy rain near midday. Temperatures hover near 6°C, dipping to about 0°C overnight. Light drizzle appears likely by evening, but no intense downpours are projected. In Tavistock, breezes remain moderate throughout the day.
Tomorrow ushers in heavier rain, with showers persisting through midday and temperatures near 7°C. Early mist may linger around dawn before steady drizzle develops. Conditions could stay damp into the evening, with lows about 3°C. Occasional breaks in the clouds might briefly brighten the sky, but expect soggy weather overall.
Friday sees moderate rain continuing, pushing afternoon temperatures to about 9°C and lows near 3°C come nighttime. Showers remain frequent, though a few drier spells might slip in. Grey skies dominate most of the day, so any sunshine will be fleeting. Winds pick up slightly, adding a brisk feel.
This weekend starts on Saturday, with patchy rain showing up early and maximum temperatures near 9°C. Intervals of cloud and occasional drizzle are likely, while nighttime values hover about 3°C. Despite some brief dry moments, damp conditions stay in the forecast, so expect moderate cloud cover and occasional light rainfall.
Sunday follows a similar pattern, with overcast skies and patchy showers, though rainfall totals seem less intense. Temperatures reach near 6°C by afternoon, declining to about 3°C overnight. Periods of drizzle may appear, but heavier downpours look unlikely. Rest of the week suggests continued unsettled weather, keeping days fairly grey and breezes moderately gentle.
