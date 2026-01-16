Today, Friday, January 16, brings moderate rain for much of the day. Conditions remain breezy, with persistent wet spells in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C keep things on the chilly side, so it feels like proper winter weather in Tavistock. Skies may brighten briefly late in the day, but heavier bursts remain possible.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain lingering through the morning before lighter showers in the afternoon. Saturday sees temperatures about 9°C and stays on the cloudy side, offering limited breaks of sunshine. Damp conditions persist, though rainfall intensity might ease, creating a slightly more comfortable outlook by evening.
Expect continued patchy rain on Sunday, though some brief drier intervals appear in the afternoon. Temperatures near 8°C keep the chill in place, accompanied by gentle breezes that add to the winter atmosphere. Occasional cloudy patches might thin out briefly, but damp weather remains the dominant feature of this forecast.
Expect another damp pattern on Monday with light rain on and off, maintaining a unsettled vibe. Temperatures about 10°C bring a milder edge to the day, yet patches of mist could roll in, keeping skies grey. Despite occasional breaks, clouds linger well into the evening, holding the moisture in place.
Expect mostly dry conditions on Tuesday with overcast skies. Temperatures near 9°C lend a calmer feel to the local forecast, and any drizzle should remain rather minimal. Light winds keep conditions steady later in the day, rounding off this mixed winter spread overall without much chance of significant rainfall.
This article was automatically generated
