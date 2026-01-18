Today, Sunday, January 18, brings patchy rain and drizzle throughout much of the day. Lingering clouds keep skies grey, with limited sunny spells. Temperatures near 8°C are likely by midday, falling slightly in late afternoon. Tavistock can anticipate brief showers before nightfall.
Tomorrow appears damp again with patchy rain lingering through morning hours. Clouds remain dominant, though a few lighter moments might emerge. Temperatures about 10°C give a slightly milder feel during midday, edging down by dusk. Drizzle could visit occasionally, but heavier bursts are less likely.
Tuesday sees fewer showers and possible cloud breaks. A mostly overcast outlook remains, but temperatures near 9°C indicate a relatively mild midday. Any rain should stay light, creating calmer conditions overall. Skies may brighten briefly, though a completely clear day looks unlikely.
Wednesday continues mostly cloudy with cooler conditions. Temperatures about 6°C shape midday, dropping further by night. Rain seems unlikely, offering a drier spell despite the grey atmosphere. Occasional sunbreaks might surface, yet no prolonged sunshine is anticipated.
Thursday feels a touch colder, with sunny spells appearing early. Temperatures near 3°C keep the air crisp, and a clear sky may greet parts of the afternoon. Overnight brings sub-zero conditions, so a frosty start could develop the following morning. Rain remains absent, leaving a mostly bright outlook.
The rest of the week appears calm, with limited rainfall and chilly air. Friday promises cloud cover, while Saturday might offer occasional sunshine. Temperatures about 2°C or above are expected, maintaining a cool feel during daytime.
This article was automatically generated
