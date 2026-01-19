Today, Monday, January 19, brings patchy rain and mist to the region, with conditions feeling quite damp overall. Temperatures near 10°C keep it mild, though drizzle is on and off throughout the day. By night, skies remain cloudy, with readings about 6°C. Rain chances remain high, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Tavistock can expect a generally soggy outlook.
Tomorrow looks calmer, with minimal rain expected and occasional overcast spells. Temperatures near 9°C provide a mild afternoon, while breaks in the cloud might appear now and then. Skies could brighten briefly. Evening hours linger about 4°C, so conditions stay cool but relatively dry for most of the night.
Wednesday remains mostly cloudy, leaving the atmosphere somewhat dull. Temperatures settle near 6°C through the day, feeling slightly cool under rather thick cloud cover. Late evening sees values about 1°C, yet conditions should still stay dry. The overall mood is calm, though the sky may not offer much brightness.
Thursday appears bright with plenty of sunshine, but it remains chilly outside. Daytime readings land near 3°C, with a biting breeze possibly making it feel even colder. Nightfall sees temperatures about -1°C, so a frosty air lingers after dark. Snow stays absent, keeping things clear, and dryness persists amid the cold.
Friday keeps the sunshine going, with cold air staying in place. Afternoon sees temperatures near 3°C, but conditions remain crisp. Late night hovers about -2°C, ensuring a sharp chill after sunset. The rest of the week follows a similar pattern, offering clear skies and stable weather. And no rain is anticipated.
