Today, Thursday, June 4, in Tavistock sees plenty of rain. Conditions look moderate, with heavier bursts likely at times. Temperatures near 16°C and gentle breezes might contribute to a rather damp feel. Expect occasional cloud cover, short breaks from the downpours, and a persistent freshness in the air. Rainfall remains quite frequent.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with short spells of drier weather sneaking in. Temperatures near 15°C keep things cool, while passing showers remain possible during the day. Winds could gust occasionally, and scattered drizzle may develop by late afternoon. Occasional cloudbursts might also keep the skies grey.
This weekend on Saturday indicates more wet conditions, with moderate bursts extending through part of the day. Temperatures about 16°C are expected, and skies could remain overcast for much of the afternoon. Intermittent drizzle might persist, so anticipate a somewhat soggy start to the weekend. Breeze intensities could vary noticeably.
Patchy rain arrives Sunday as well, though slightly milder air may move in. Temperatures near 17°C suggest a mild feel, while occasional showers keep the atmosphere unsettled. Cloudy intervals could dominate, but brief brighter periods are possible. Gusty winds may appear, adding extra variability. Expect uneven rain distribution throughout daylight.
Continued wet conditions extend into Monday, with moderate rain stretching through the afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C maintain a mild atmosphere, with lingering dampness. Wind gusts may pick up at times, creating a blustery backdrop alongside the consistent rainfall. Cloudy skies remain likely, lasting into evening. Further rainfall could follow. Humidity remains moderate.
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