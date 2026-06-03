Expect moderate rain across Tavistock today, Wednesday, June 3, with breezy spells and temperatures near 18°C. Occasional downpours might persist throughout the afternoon, so overall dampness is likely. Skies remain overcast for much of the day, but brief lighter moments are still possible. The air stays mild through the evening.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with temperatures near 16°C. Light drizzle is expected on and off, though pockets of drier weather might emerge. Afternoon clouds could produce scattered showers, but conditions may briefly brighten. Winds ease a little, providing a calmer feel before more unsettled weather arrives later in the day.
Friday sees cooler air with temperatures about 15°C and intermittent rain. Early morning might feel brisk, so occasional showers continue through midday. Clouds remain dominant, though an odd bright spell is possible. Drizzle could intensify briefly late afternoon, then taper off, leaving a slightly drier evening behind, but still fresh.
This weekend starts with moderate rain on Saturday, featuring temperatures near 15°C. Showers linger from dawn, creating a soggy atmosphere. Winds could pick up at times, bringing a brisk feel. Steadier rainfall may hit by midday, but occasional pauses offer short breaks. Late evening might remain damp but less windy.
Sunday is expected to see patchy rain with temperatures about 16°C. Some dryness might prevail for part of the day, yet occasional drizzle could return. Clouds hang around, though a fleeting glimpse of sunshine is possible. Overall conditions gradually improve later, ending the week with fewer showers and mild breezes.
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