Today, Sunday, May 31, arrives with patchy rain in the morning and potential clearing by late afternoon. Temperatures peak near 19°C, with lows about 10°C. Rainfall drifts in occasionally, but there will be a few brighter spells as the day progresses. Breezes stay gentle, offering mild relief between showery bursts.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with frequent showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures climb to about 16°C, dropping near 10°C once night falls. Occasional drizzle may turn heavier, and a rumble or two of thunder is possible. Cloud cover remains thick, keeping conditions grey as moisture hangs around.
Showers return Tuesday with patchy conditions, occasionally heavy, and maximum values near 16°C, while nights descend to about 11°C. Brief dry periods might surface, though pockets of steady rain could linger through the evening. Winds pick up slightly, adding a chill to the air in more exposed spots.
More moderate rain continues Wednesday, with daytime highs near 17°C and lows about 9°C. Downpours could ease sporadically, but clouds are likely to dominate, limiting any extended breaks of sunshine. Winds may get gusty, especially in open areas, bringing a continued chance of passing showers.
Thursday remains unsettled with further patchy rainfall and a top reading near 15°C. Evening temperatures hover about 10°C. Through the rest of the week, unsettled weather lingers as bursts of rain mix into quieter spells across Tavistock. A brisk breeze could appear into the late hours. Occasional clearer intervals may emerge, but moisture looks set to stay for several days.
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