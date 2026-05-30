Today (Saturday, May 30) in Tavistock has plenty of sunshine with no expected rain. Temperatures peak near 21°C by midday, and nighttime readings hover about 8°C. Gentle breezes help maintain fairly comfortable conditions throughout the day, making for a generally pleasant outlook based on the latest forecast.
Tomorrow sees patchy showers moving in, with temperatures near 19°C and nighttime levels around 10°C. Rainfall could develop more extensively by afternoon, though occasional breaks of sunshine may still appear. Moderate breezes are likely, ensuring slightly unsettled conditions as the day progresses. Drizzle may reduce visibility.
Monday brings moderate rain with temperatures about 15°C, descending to near 10°C overnight. Prolonged showers are expected, keeping the day rather damp and cooler overall. Winds could pick up briefly, but no severe weather is indicated. Clouds dominate the skies, offering slightly fewer sunny intervals. Rainfall totals may be heavier in local spots.
Tuesday remains wet, with temperatures nearing 18°C and lows about 11°C. Rainfall might be steady at times, although occasional drier spells could emerge. Moderate breezes persist, and cloud cover is significant, contributing to a grey atmosphere throughout much of the day according to current forecasts. Extra showers could pass swiftly, leaving brief dryness.
Wednesday features ongoing patchy rain with temperatures settling near 17°C and dipping to about 9°C overnight. Showers look sporadic, pairing with heavy cloud cover for a subdued feel. Forecasts indicate slightly calmer breezes, but conditions remain changeable as the week continues to evolve. A chance of lighter drizzle may drift in.
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